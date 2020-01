× Overcast Skies Continue For Thursday

Another cloudy day is in store across the Ozarks and southern Plains. Patchy mist will be possible at times, especially in the morning. Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 40s.

VIDEO FORECAST

There will almost be no wind out there today, as well as no sunshine, so our temperatures will barely move, topping out in the 40s. Other than some mist, we'll stay fairly dry today.

Warm and sunny weather returns by the weekend!

-Matt