Pooch Park Under Construction At Chaffee Crossing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — A new dog park should be completed in the Chaffee Crossing area of Fort Smith just in time for dogs to enjoy spring weather. ERC Holdings is building the park, which will cost a little over $100,000 and will be conveyed to the city of Fort Smith once it is complete.

The park, located on Veterans Avenue, will feature two separate areas: One for small breeds and one for large breeds/exercise area. The exercise area will feature “all sort of activities for the dogs to enjoy,” said Nicole Swanson with ERC.

The exercise area will have tractor tires, a ramp, tubes, and slaloms. There will be benches in both areas for people accompanying the dogs to the park, and a dual water fountain with a faucet for humans and a bottom basin for the dogs, Swanson said. The area will also include sidewalks and a parking lot.

