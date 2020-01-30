Rogers Man Facing Negligent Homicide Charge After Fatal Crash In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man is facing a slew of charges, including Negligent Homicide, after a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lowell on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

18-year-old Brandon Jimenez-Sanchez was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 29, for Negligent Homicide, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving and for Driving Without a License.

Lowell police said their investigation leads them to believe Sanchez was driving recklessly, which lead to the death of one person, 21-year-old Juan Heredia-Lopez of Rogers, who was in the backseat of the vehicle he was operating.

An initial report by Arkansas State Police said Sanchez lost control of his vehicle on Highway 71, possibly due to ice, and spun into another lane, striking an oncoming car.

The crash left Sanchez, a minor also in his vehicle, and two people in the car he struck injured.

Lowell police now say the conditions on the roadway at the time were slick due to weather, but Sanchez was driving recklessly.

No bond has been set for Sanchez.

His next court date is scheduled for March 9, 2020.

