Smithfield Foods Donates 30,000 Pounds Of Food To Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Super Bowl is this weekend and many people begin planning for their watch parties. The weekend has become one of the nation’s largest food consumption weekends. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank says it’s also a time to think about those who are food insecure.

Smithfield Foods donated more than 30,000 pounds of protein to the food bank as part of their Helping Hungry Homes Tour.

The program has donated more than 145 million servings of protein to food banks across the country. The food donated today will go to those who are food insecure in our area.

The food will fill about 120,000 plates. Mike Williams, with the food bank, says this type of donation is essential.

“When you think of someone going without food, I think all of our hearts break, and we never wanna see anyone, especially our neighbors, go without food, so efforts like this are important because the food has to come from somewhere in order to help those families out,” he said.

Smithfield Foods also presented a check from Gallo Winery to the food bank for more than $33,000 as part of their donation.