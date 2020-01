WITCHERVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —Two people are dead after a house fire in Witcherville.

The town is located about 10 minutes south of Greenwood.

According to Captain Phillip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, the house fire happened around the 3700 block of Clark’s Chapel Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

The identities of the two people have not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.