US State Department Urging People Not To Travel To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(KFSM) — The U.S. Department of State has issued a “do not travel” advisory for those wanting to go to China.

According to a statement on the State Department’s website, the advisory was put into place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

This comes after the World Health Organization determined the rapidly spreading outbreak is a global emergency after the number of infected people spiked more than tenfold in a week.

Travelers should be prepared for restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.

Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China.

The State Department is urging those in China to consider departing using commercial means.

In an effort to contain the coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air, road and rail travel in the area around Wuhan and placed restrictions on travel and other activities throughout the country.

On Jan. 23, the State Department ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members from Wuhan.

The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Hubei province.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Warning for all of China.

As of Thursday (Jan. 30), China reports 7,711 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia and 170 deaths, according to the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), one case of suspected coronavirus is under investigation within the state.

The ADH said the person being tested had spent time in China and began feeling symptoms associated with the virus once they returned to the United States.