The 5NEWS Morning Team has been busy creating their favorite dips for Super Bowl, now we want your help choosing which one’s the best!

Is it Ruben’s Cheesy BBQ Bacon Ranch Dip, Laura’s Baked Cream Cheese Dip or Matt’s Loaded Baked Potato Dip? Help us decide by voting in the 5NEWS Super Bowl Dip Poll.

Recipes:

RUBEN’S CHEESY BBQ BACON RANCH DIP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAURA'S BAKED CREAM CHEESE DIP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATT'S Loaded BAKED POTATO DIP