Weather Improving On Friday

Weather changes are on the way for Friday. One more day of cloudy and cool weather, then sunshine and 60s for the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERNIGHT FORECAST

FRIDAY WEATHER CHANGES

A quick system moves through the area on Friday. The cold front won't bring cooler temperatures, but the winds will shift some. The biggest change will be clouds moving out and seeing sunshine. A few light rain showers are possible in the morning into the early afternoon as it moves through.

By the afternoon, the clouds will clear and we finally see blue sky! Friday temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny and even warmer.

-Sabrina