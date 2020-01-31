Benton County Denied FEMA Aid For October Tornadoes

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied aid to Benton County following two tornadoes that caused widespread damage in October, according to Benton County Emergency Manager Robert McGowen.

The county now has 30 days to appeal, and McGowen says that appeal process has already begun. He says FEMA claims Benton County did not meet the minimum requirements for aid, but that the county is compiling evidence to the contrary.

Two tornadoes touched down on Oct. 21.

An EF-2 with wind speeds up to 120 MPH touched down on the north side of Siloam Springs and traveled 31.4 miles through Highfill, Cave Springs, Rogers and Avoca. It was 1.5 miles at its widest point. That’s the second widest in state history.

An EF-1 traveled 9.1 miles from Watts, OK into the southern portion of Siloam Springs. It left a damage path as wide as 900 yards.