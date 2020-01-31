Centerton Police Officer Resigns After Accidental Weapon Discharge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A Centerton Police Officer has resigned after their firearm was accidentally discharged.

According to Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper, the incident occurred on Monday, Jan. 20.

Allegations of an accidental/incidental discharge of a firearm have been confirmed.

No injuries were sustained from the discharge, according to Harper.

The officers name has not been released at this time, but they have chosen to resign from the department.

