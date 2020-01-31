Central Mall Of Fort Smith Sold To Mason Asset Management For $17 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — Central Mall in Fort Smith has changed hands in a $17 million deal that moved ownership of the iconic location to Igal Namdar and Elliot Nassim of Great Neck, N.J., according to a Jan. 2 deed filed with the Sebastian County Assessors Office.

The 54.72-acre tract and structures – excluding the Dillard’s Department Store – is now managed and leased by Namdar Realty Group. The structure is about 864,305 square feet, which includes the Dillard’s store.

Central Mall was built by the Ed Warmack family out of Texarkana, Texas (Warmack & Company). The mall was bought by by Atlanta-based Gregory Greenfield & Associates in August 2005, with Chicago-based Jones Lang LaSalle hired to manage the mall property. Gregory Greenfield & Associates was acquired by Australia-based Babcock & Brown in August 2007, with Central Mall being part of eight malls sold in October 2008 to the Oxford Properties Group based in Toronto, Canada.

