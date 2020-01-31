Crews Respond To House Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire Friday (Jan. 31) morning in Fort Smith.

According to Fire Marshal Les Pyeatt, a call came in around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning about a house fire near North 17th and D Street.

Pyeatt says most of the damage was contained to the second floor and everyone got out safely except for one pet, which was killed in the fire.

The rooms in the home are rented out individually, according to Pyeatt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.