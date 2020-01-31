Crews Respond To Kitchen Fire At Chamberland Square Apartments In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a kitchen fire at the Chamberland Square Apartments off of Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

According to Fire Marshal Chief Jeremy Ashley with the Fayetteville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31) about a fire.

Ashley said when firefighters arrived, there was a stove fire inside one of the apartments, and the woman inside that apartment tried to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

She was treated for smoke inhalation and refused transport to a hospital.

All apartment tenants were evacuated at the time of the fire, but are now safe to go back in their homes.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and there is minimal damage. The fire was contained to the kitchen around the cooking area.

Correction: An earlier draft of this story stated the fire happened at the Shiloh Apartments.