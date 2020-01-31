Farmington Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Federal Prison For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for child pornography at Fayetteville District Court yesterday (Jan. 30).

Christopher Hauser, 33, of Farmington, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised released for one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.

According to court records, members of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, identified an IP address that was using a peer-to-peer file sharing network to obtain suspected child pornography files in March 2018.

This IP address was traced to Hauser. On May 31, 2018, a federal search warrant was executed at Hauser’s residence.

Law enforcement confiscated a digital device that had been connected to the internet with intent to view child pornography.

A forensic analysis of the device confirmed it contained images of child pornography.

Hauser was indicted in May 2019 on federal charges and he entered his guilty plea in September 2019.