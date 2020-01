More clouds and mist are likely for Friday. A cold front will be moving in tonight which will bring drier and clearer skies for the weekend. Saturday will still be cool in the low 50s while Sunday we’ll jump into the 60s and 70s.

VIDEO FORECAST

Overcast skies are likely for the majority of Friday. There may be a chance for a few breaks of sun around sunset but we’ll stay mostly cloudy overall. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

-Matt