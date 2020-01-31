Local Orthodontist Finds Fame On TikTok

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local orthodontist has over two million followers on the social media platform TikTok.

His fame started after posting dental care tips on the popular app.

Dr. Ben Winters started at WestRock Orthodontics about a year ago and in hopes to bring in a few patients, he created a TikTok account to post dental

tips.

“I saw all the kids were on TikTok and I looked at it and thought it was cool and thought I can do that,” Winters said.

Dr. Winters soon found out he definitely could do that because his first video had over a million likes.

“We thought there could be something to this so we just decided to keep on going,” Winters said.

The Arkansas orthodontist now has 2.6 million followers on TikTok and is even an ambassador for the social media platform.

Abigail Tilghman has been Dr. Winters’ patient from the beginning and says he’s just as cool in person as he is on TikTok.

“He’s really cool and funny and nice and I guess he’s not super strict because I’m a good patient,” Tilghman said.

Tilghman says Dr. Winters is just a normal friend and orthodontist to her but she loves having bragging rights at school.

“All my friends are like ‘your orthodontist is TikTok famous’ that’s pretty awesome,” Tilghman said.

Along with patients, Winters’ wife Morgan says it’s pretty crazy having a TikTok famous husband.

“It was weird at first but now it’s totally normal,” Morgan said. “Now he gets home at 5:30 and then scarfs food down for 15 minutes and then let’s try to make a TikTok for a few hours.”

Morgan says at first she was a little iffy on the process, but they have fun making videos and she loves seeing him reach so many people.

“He brings so many smiles and joys to people,” Morgan said.

Overall Dr. Winters says it’s a way to build relationships with his patients.

“As an orthodontist I deal with the younger generation so I like to stay current with what they’re doing,” Winters said.

Dr. Winters is in the running for best orthodontist in Northwest Arkansas.