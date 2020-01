Be prepared for the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

The University of Kansas Health System is allowing babies in the neonatal intensive care unit to get some love ahead of the big game.

In celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl and visits from KC Wolf, and Chiefs ambassador Shawn Barber, (with permission from their parents) the hospital’s NICU babies were dressed as The Kansas City Chiefs players.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.