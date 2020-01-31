Police: Missouri Homicide Suspect Kills Himself In Arkansas

NORTHWEST, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing his father-in-law in the St. Louis area committed suicide in rural northwest Arkansas when law enforcement attempted to take him into custody.

St. Louis County police said in a news release Friday that Arkansas State Police are investigating following the death of 45-year-old James Kempf.

No other details were released about the attempted arrest. Kempf was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old John Colter and two-counts of armed criminal action.