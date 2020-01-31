Rogers Police Department Searching For Suspect In Counterfeit Money Incident

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help in searching for a male suspected of using counterfeit money.

A photo was shared on their Facebook page saying he is suspected of purchasing several items using counterfeit money.

This happened at Petco located at 4013 W Walnut St. in Rogers, Arkansas on January 15, 2020.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn, Detective Templin.

The case is documented under CR 2020-356.