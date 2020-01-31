Rogers Police Department Searching For Suspect In Counterfeit Money Incident

Posted 2:04 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 02:02PM, January 31, 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help in searching for a male suspected of using counterfeit money.

A photo was shared on their Facebook page saying he is suspected of purchasing several items using counterfeit money.

This happened at Petco located at 4013 W Walnut St. in Rogers, Arkansas on January 15, 2020.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn, Detective Templin.

The case is documented under CR 2020-356.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.