Springdale Elementary School Opens Book Vending Machine

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — There’s a new vending machine at Sonora Elementary in Springdale and it’s loaded with books.

After cutting the ribbon on the new vending machine, staff members showed students how to make selections, insert a special coin and receive their books.

Every teacher will be given two coins per month to use for the machine. Each teacher will then use criteria to determine which students get to make a book selection each month.

Since this week was “kindness week” at the school, students voted on the kindest students in their classes and they were the first to use the book vending machine.