State Police Investigating Death At Scott County Jail

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — An investigation is underway at the Scott County Jail after an “in custody death” was reported to Arkansas State Police.

Information surrounding the person who died and what led to their death has not been released by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores says it is standard procedure to request an independent review whenever an “in custody death” occurs, regardless of the circumstance.

A press release from Shores said, “We take our responsibility for the well being of those we have in our custody very seriously and it is important to us, and to the family and loved ones of the deceased, that we determine exactly how and why this occurred.”

According to Shores, more information will be released once Arkansas State Police Investigators have had an opportunity to complete their work.