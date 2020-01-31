The Diamond Center In Fayetteville Selling Bracelets To Honor Fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s been nearly two months since Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed, and the community is continuing to honor his service.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Officer Carr was executed by London T. Phillips while he was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the station.

This month at the Fayetteville Police Awards Ceremony, those three officers who were there that night were awarded with the Chief’s Award of Valor.

The Diamond Center in Fayetteville is now offering bracelets to honor Officer Carr.

The bracelets are silver and engraved with Officer Carr’s name, badge number and end of watch date.

The first 200 bracelets made were donated to the Fayetteville Police Department.

They say there is a limited supply, so if you want one you’ll need to call the store at 479-445-6646 and reserve one.