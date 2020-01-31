Tyson Foods Donates Nearly 350,000 Meals To U.S. Army Soldiers And Their Families

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tyson Foods donated nearly 350,000 meals to U.S. Army soldiers and their families stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Recently, thousands of soldiers from Fort Bragg were deployed overseas.

The protein donation is an effort by Tyson Foods to recognize the sacrifice by our service members and their families.

“Like so many Americans, thousands of military families will gather this Sunday to celebrate great food, the competition of sports, and the camaraderie of friends and family,” said Debra Vernon, senior director corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “We hope this donation will make those gatherings even more special and provide one less worry.”

Tyson Foods has donated more than 50 million pounds of protein to food banks, community pantries and disaster relief efforts since 2015.