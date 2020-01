CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman was taken to a Fort Smith hospital after driving off the road.

The accident took place on Highway 59, near Highway 220.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the woman went off the roadway earlier this morning (Jan. 31) and hit a powerline.

They say she walked to a nearby house afterward to call 911.

She is now being treated for minor injuries.

The accident caused over 400 outages with Arkansas Valley Electric in that area.