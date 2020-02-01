2 People Shot To Death After Funeral At Florida Church

(CNN) — Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a funeral at a church in south Florida, according to a news release from the Riviera Beach Police.

The two victims were a 15-year-old male and an adult male, the release said.

The shooting occurred across from Victory City Church on W. 20th Street in Riviera Beach around 2:34 p.m. ET, according to the release. Riviera Beach is around 5 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Two other people, a female and another juvenile, were shot and are being treated at nearby hospitals, according to the release.

No arrests have been made at this point, the release said.

ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection device, detected 13 rounds during the release, the release said.

In a Facebook post, Tywuante Lupoe, the church’s senior pastor, said the shooting happened across the street from the church and did not involve any church members.

“Thank you all for the text, calls, and inboxes. My wife and are well. Also, the saints are well. Again, let’s pray for the families that lost their loved ones today,” he wrote.