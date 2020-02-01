Apple Temporarily Closes Stores In China Amid Virus Outbreak

(AP) — Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of its largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there rose to 259 on Saturday.

The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.”

China is the company’s third biggest market in terms of sales behind the United States and Europe and it is also where most iPhones and other devices are made.