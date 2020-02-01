ASU Exploring Veterinarian School Partnership

JONESBORO, Ark. (TB&P) — Arkansas State University has gone to the wolves, but it may also be going to the dogs, cats, cows and other animals.

ASU announced Friday (Jan. 31) an agreement to collaborate with Adtalem Global Education to explore the feasibility of creating the first in-state veterinary medical school, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said.

Damphousse spoke with Faculty Senate prior to announcing that the university is exploring a public-private partnership with Adtalem, a global workforce solutions provider based in Chicago, with expertise educating veterinarians to nationally-accredited standards.

