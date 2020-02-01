Fayetteville Police Department Receives Arkansas Flag Flown Over State Capitol In Honor Of Fallen Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department has had the honor of receiving the flag flown over the Arkansas State Capitol in honor of our fallen Officer, Stephen Carr.

Officer Carr was ambushed and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the Fayetteville police station on December 7.

At the request of State Representative Nicole Clowney, the Arkansas state flag was flown over the State Capitol on December 12, 2019.

The Fayetteville Police Department received the flag this week and shared the news on their Facebook page, thanking Clowney for honoring Officer Carr.