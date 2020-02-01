First Tech Challenge Taking Place In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Springdale Robotics qualifying tournament is taking place today known as "First Tech Challenge".

It has brought out students from all over the state to Springdale.

16 teams are coming to compete from all over the country in hopes of moving on to the state competition.

“I’ve been doing FIRST since I was in first or second grade so about 11 years now. My brothers were into it and I was just kinda like the tag along child that had to go with my mom everywhere and then I was like ‘oh this actually seems kinda fun’ and ever since then I’ve just been doing it.” said student Summer Garner.

Summer Garner is a senior at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, plans on attending the University of Arkansas next year and says the first tech challenge program has prepared her in more ways than one.

“My major I’m going to study is biomedical engineering and I know that there’s a lot of math that’s involved in that and I also have to take some robotics classes so doing this will help me already have an edge up on that.” said Garner

FIRST Tech Challenge has students in grades 7-12 and are challenged to design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head to head challenge.

Garner wants everyone to know its more than just building robots.