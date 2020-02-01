× Former Hog Steve Atwater Voted Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Former Arkansas Razorback Steve Atwater has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was in the cardinal and white that Atwater switched from quarterback to safety and created a wave on the defensive side of the ball. He finished as the Razorbacks’ all-time leader in interceptions with 14 – a record that still stands today.

During his 11 years in the NFL, Atwater became one of the all-time greats. Spending the majority of his time with the Denver Broncos, he racked up 1,180 tackles and 24 interceptions – all while winning two Super Bowls and being selected for the Pro Bowl eight times.

Atwater was also named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. He was inducted to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2005.