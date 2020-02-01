× Jones, Whitt Combine For 56 To Get Arkansas Back In Win Column

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM) – Exciting finishes have been the story since Eric Musselman took over at Arkansas, and Saturday’s game against Alabama was no different.

After being tied at 69-69 with three minutes left, Jalen Harris and Jimmy Whitt Jr. helped lift Arkansas to a 82-78 win over the Crimson Tide. The Hogs move to 4-4 in conference and 16-5 overall after the victory.

Arkansas had back-to-back slow starts after Alabama went on a 12-0 run to open up the game. Musselman burned through two timeouts in the first three minutes after the Hogs went 0 of 6 from the field and 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

However, Arkansas started to storm back – going on an 18-6 run to tie things up at 18 a piece midway through the first half. With just under four minutes left in the first, the Razorbacks took their first lead of the game.

The first half was full of runs as Alabama held a 39-36 advantage going into the break. Mason Jones had 17 points in the first half that helped jumpstart a spark the rest of the team followed.

Arkansas started to show its claws in the second half – mainly Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. who helped keep the Hogs alive. Isaiah Joe was surprisingly quiet – who went 0-3 from deep and didn’t score a single point.

Jones led Arkansas in scoring with 30 points. Whitt followed close behind to add 26.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton to host Auburn on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM.