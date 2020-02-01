Segment Sponsored by: Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Life Way Christian School, Centerton Mrs.Gilliard 4th Grade
VERIFY: How The Draft Actually Works And Why People Keep Bringing Up FAFSA
Healthy Living: How Hernias Are Repaired
Veterans Group Demands Apology After Trump Said Traumatic Brain Injuries From Iranian Attack Are ‘Not Very Serious’
Sen. Cotton Calls For Targeted China Travel Ban To Stop Coronavirus
Campaign Against Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Measures Launched
OSDH: 2 People In Oklahoma Test Negative For Coronavirus
Crews Respond To Kitchen Fire At Chamberland Square Apartments In Fayetteville
Local Orthodontist Finds Fame On TikTok
Fayetteville Police Searching For Two People Regarding Financial Identity Fraud Case
Fort Smith Police Department Searching For Credit Card Fraud Suspect
The Avett Brothers & Tyler Childers To Play At The Walmart AMP In 2020
Brushy Girls Coach Arrested, Accused Of Sharing Inappropriate Pictures With Teen
Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix February 2020