FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The new Razorbacks Baseball team will be having a meet and greet at the Northwest Arkansas Mall today (Jan. 1).

Coaches and players will be there to sign autographs, so don’t forget your baseball gear!

This is a good opportunity to meet the new team before the season kicks off!

The team will be there from 4:30-6:30 p.m in the center area of the mall where the Santa display is.