Secretary Of State Gives Approval To Safe Surgery Arkansas Proposal

(TB&P) — Secretary of State John Thurston gave approval to a ballot initiative that could allow voters to overturn a legislative act that broadened the powers of state optometrists.

On Friday (Jan. 31), Thurston issued a certificate of sufficiency to Safe Surgery Arkansas for its act to amend the definition of the “practice of optometry.” Safe Surgery Arkansas represents the state’s ophthalmologists, who are seeking to reverse a law passed in the 2019 session that broadened the scope of practice for optometrists. That law, Act 579, permitted optometrists to perform limited eye surgeries.

“Voters can now rest assured they will have the opportunity to vote on whether to allow non-medical doctors to perform eye surgery this November, and the more than 64,000 Arkansans who signed the petition will have their voices heard,” said Alex Gray, an attorney representing Safe Surgery Arkansas.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.