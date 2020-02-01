Spectacular Weekend Weather

Sunshine and warmth is the trend for both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday could even break the record for the February 2nd high temperature in Fort Smith. Rain returns with cold air middle of next week.

With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be on the rise this weekend. Saturday high temperatures will range from the low 50s to 60 degrees. While on Sunday, temperatures will be from the low to upper 70s.

For Saturday, temperatures warm in Northwest Arkansas to near 50 by lunchtime and into the low 50s by the afternoon.

In the River Valley, the morning will be chilly, but temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

-Sabrina