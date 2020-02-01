Women Sticking Together By Climbing Together

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — “Having a group of strangers cheer you on is sometimes the perfect push you need to try and dig just a little bit deeper,” says climbing instructor Andrea Maillard.

This Women’s Climbing Clinic is held monthly at Ozark Climbing Gym in Springdale. Other than their regular ladies nights on Tuesdays, this clinic is all about education and spreading the love of rock climbing to females around NWA.

“Insecurities, we all have them. We need to be there for each other and lift each other up especially with new challenging things like this,” said newcomer Lauren London.

Lauren and her best friend, Anita Stewart, went to the class after declaring that 2020 will be the year they do something different. They were both beginning climbers but with the help of instructors, and support from the rest of the class they scaled every wall put in front of them. Maillard teaches classes to women to expand the sport, in her experience, she says gyms have been male dominated.

Now, the last Sunday of the every month is reserved for women climbers. Their next Women’s Clinic will be hosted March 1st. Ozark Climbing Gym is open seven days a week for regular rock-climbers.