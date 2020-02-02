Death Investigation Underway In Springdale

Posted 2:03 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 02:06PM, February 2, 2020

Patricia Jordan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Washington County Chief Deputy Coroner, a death investigation is underway in Springdale.

The investigation was launched Saturday evening (Feb.1) and is centered around a home on Shorty Hill Road.

A woman booked into the Washington County Detention Center has the same address of where the investigation took place.

Patricia Jordan was booked into jail Sunday (Feb 2.) at 7:45 a.m. on a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons. She is currently being held without bond.

Washington County deputies have not confirmed if the woman is connected to the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.