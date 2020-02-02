Death Investigation Underway In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Washington County Chief Deputy Coroner, a death investigation is underway in Springdale.

The investigation was launched Saturday evening (Feb.1) and is centered around a home on Shorty Hill Road.

A woman booked into the Washington County Detention Center has the same address of where the investigation took place.

Patricia Jordan was booked into jail Sunday (Feb 2.) at 7:45 a.m. on a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons. She is currently being held without bond.

Washington County deputies have not confirmed if the woman is connected to the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5NEWS for updates.