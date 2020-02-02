Mahomes Leads Chiefs’ Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

(AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards.

They scored a touchdown four plays later and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.