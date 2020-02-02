Mahomes Leads Chiefs’ Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

Posted 9:21 pm, February 2, 2020, by

(AP) — Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards.

They scored a touchdown four plays later and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.