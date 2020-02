× Man Falls From Bluff; Crews Using Rescue Helicopter

VAN BUREN, Ark (KFSM) — Crawford County rescue crews are currently pulling a man to safety after he fell from a bluff.

Crews said the man fell about 15 feet in the Lee Creek area near Pine Hollow Road.

A medical helicopter is currently on scene to transport the man to a hospital.

Crews with Emergency Management said the man is still alive.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more.