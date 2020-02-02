Near Record Warmth On Sunday

The warmth and sunshine stick around for one more day. Temperatures will be near record values. The record in Fayetteville for February 2nd is 75 degrees, and in Fort Smith, the record is 77 degrees. Today’s highs will be just short of that.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAT ON SUNDAY

Northwest Arkansas: highs in the low 70s

River Valley: highs in the mid 70s

RAIN RETURNS

The chance for soggy weather increases late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures dramatically drop throughout the day on Tuesday, so a wintry mix is possible by Wednesday morning.

-Sabrina