Patient In Arkansas Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Fayetteville, Ar. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Sunday (Jan 2.), the Arkansas person under investigation for novel coronavirus tested negative.

The ADH said the person tested had spent time in China and began feeling symptoms associated with the virus once they returned to the United States.

“This person traveled to China and returned and developed symptoms after they returned.” Dr. Jennifer Dillah, Medical Director for Immunizations and Outbreak Response at ADH, said.

The ADH followed the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation to investigate the person.

“The hospital is following all of the appropriate precautions to keep from transmitting any possible virus to other people,” Dr. Dillaha said.

The person under investigation remained in isolation through testing.

So far, it is suspected that the coronavirus is transmitted only from person to person contact.

“It does not appear to be an airborne virus, but it can be transmitted through respiratory droplets,” Dr. Dillaha told 5NEWS.

The ADH said they are currently monitoring with other agencies across the country and will keep the public updated.