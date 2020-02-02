Purr Catfe Closing Its Doors After Four Years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The widely successful cat adoption center, Purrs Catfe is closing its doors.

They have decided to close their doors, to make room for something bigger.

Purr Catfe will transition into Purr Project NWA, a foster-based rescue servicing special needs and at-risk cats from Fayetteville shelters.

The owners only anticipated being in operation for one year, but with great success from the community, they’ve adopted over 560 cats in the past four years.

This event was one last push to sell merchandise, get cats adopted, and raise money for vet bills. One family has been greatly helped by the Purr Catfe after the death of their precious fur-baby, Beans.

“The bills just kind of piled up really quickly and for two people in their twenties that’s terrifying,” says Andre and Shelby, Beans owners. The community has banded together to help this young couple, leaving them just $300 short of their $2,500 goal.

In the future, owners of Purr Catfe are wanting to open a bigger and better cat adoption center in Bentonville for a higher adoption volume.