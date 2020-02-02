Sanders Says Republicans Must Get Engaged To Avoid ‘Real Chaos’ In Washington

(TB&P) — One day after her former boss cleared a hurdle toward impeachment acquittal, Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a Sebastian County Republican group that “real chaos, destructive chaos” will ensue if Democrats are allowed to win in November.

Sanders, President Donald Trump’s press secretary for more than two years (2017-2019), was the keynote speaker at the Sebastian County Republican Women’s Ronald Reagan dinner held Saturday (Feb. 1) in The Bakery in downtown Fort Smith. More than 400 attended the event which also included comments from U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, and Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, is considered to be a potential candidate in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial race. In her opening remarks she praised the work of Womack and Griffin, who may also be a candidate in the 2022 race.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.