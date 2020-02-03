× Benton County Man Arrested For Alleged Abuse Of Impaired Person

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Benton County man is out on bond after being arrested on one count of Abuse of an Impaired Person, which is a Class B Felony.

According to police reports, 42-year-old William Gilbert Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 28) after being accused of taking funds from an elderly woman who was diagnosed with dementia.

The police report states that Mitchell and his mother accompanied the elderly woman to a pawn shop to pawn her jewelry for approximately $2,185.00.

According to the report, when Bentonville Police spoke to the elderly woman she was upset that she had been taken advantage of by people she had known for many years.

Police spoke to the elderly woman’s son, who told police the pawned jewelry was worth between $20,000 and $25,000. The police report states that the pawn shop was informed about the situation and was able to sell the jewelry back to the woman’s son.

A woman who worked at the pawn shop told investigators that William Mitchell had said that he needed a large amount of cash to pay a fine in Oklahoma on Child Support Charges, the report states.

Mitchell has been released from the Benton County Jail after being held on a $25,000 bond.