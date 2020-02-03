Cement Truck Rollover Accident Blocking Traffic In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are responding to a cement truck rollover accident in Springdale.

Springdale police say the accident happened at the curve on Wagon Wheel Road just south of the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 49.

Wagon Wheel will be closed until crews are able to move the cement truck.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area at this time.

It’s unknown at this time when the road will reopen to traffic.