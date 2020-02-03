FEMA Denies Benton County Funding Request After Two Tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Benton County has spent the past three months cleaning up the mess two tornadoes left back in October.

One of the tornadoes was recorded to be the second widest since the 1950s, starting in Oklahoma and tearing its way through Siloam Springs.

Benton County Emergency Management leaders say the damages have accumulated to cost around $6 million, which is far beyond the $4.4 million in damages needed to qualify for FEMA funding.

This was the first time Robert McGowen, Benton County Public Safety Administrator, has heard of funding being denied.

The correct information was sent, but FEMA did not agree with the total estimates.

The county has 30 days to send in proof of damages in order to receive federal aid.