Hutchinson And His Predecessors Mark Mansion’s 70th Anniversary

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and three of his predecessors are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Governor’s Mansion.

The four governors swapped stories on Monday as they joined First Lady Susan Hutchinson and family members of other past governors.

They unveiled a Christmas ornament that will be sold later this year to raise for the residence. Hutchinson was joined by former governors Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker.

The Governor’s Mansion is located near Little Rock’s downtown and first opened in 1950. Before then, Arkansas never had an official residence for its governor.

By Andrew DeMillo