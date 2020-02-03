Kansas City Chief’s Player Celebrates Big Win By Paying For Adoptable Dogs

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and former Florida State University player, is celebrating the big wins by helping man’s best friend.

The Kansas City Pet Project announced Monday morning that defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at its facility.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it has had an amazing, season-long partnership with Nnadi. Back in September, Nnadi promised to cover adoption fees for dogs after every Chiefs win.

The partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

