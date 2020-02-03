Last Day Of Warmth, Showers By Tonight

Our warmth from the weekend will only last for Monday and then a cold front will arrive Tuesday morning. With south winds, highs today should reach the upper 60s and low 70s, but more clouds will stream in from the southwest. Scattered light showers are likely after sunset. Showers will stick around for Tuesday with a wintry mix possible Wednesday.

VIDEO FORECAST

WARM STREAK - FINAL DAY

Highs will reach near 70 degrees today. Clouds will increase to eventually completely overcast skies around sunset.

By Monday evening, a few light showers are likely to spread in from the south and west. On-and-off rain will continue overnight and into Tuesday.

A cold front is on the way and will drop temperatures all day Tuesday and Wednesday, so that by Wednesday morning, some of us could have a wintry mix. The rain-snow line may shift north or south so the forecast is likely to change.

-Matt