Lawmaker, Advocacy Group Again Target Oklahoma Gun Carry Law

A Democratic state lawmaker and a group advocating for more restrictive gun laws are launching another attempt to overturn a new Oklahoma law that allows people to carry firearms without a background check or training.

State Rep. Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City and members of the group Moms Demand Action helped launch the initiative petition on Monday.

Once the petition has been processed, supporters will have 90 days to gather the roughly 95,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot.

The same group attempted a veto referendum last year, but fell short of the required signatures.